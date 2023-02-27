Advanced search
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.921% -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 03:43pm EST
The 10-year yield declined 0.027 percentage point to 3.921% today. The price rose 7/32 to 96 18/32.


--Yield is down three of the past four trading days

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.310 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.213 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 2.085 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.032 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.953

% hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Yield is up 0.547 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.394 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.095 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1542ET

