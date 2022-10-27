10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.938% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.076 percentage point to 3.938% today. The price rose 19/32 to 90 13/32.

--Yield is down for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.293 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield decline since Friday, July 1, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest yield since Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Yield is off 0.293 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.596 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.370 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.310 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.136 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.442 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

10-27-22 1546ET