The 10-year yield declined 0.007 percentage point to 3.974% today. The price rose 2/32 to 96 4/32.

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.257 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.104 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.870% hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Yield is up 2.104 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.098 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.600 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.148 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1545ET