10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.109% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield declined 0.122 percentage point to 4.109% today. The price rose 29/32 to 89 4/32.
--Largest one-day yield decline since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
--Yield is down two of the past three trading days
--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year
--Lowest yield since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
--Yield is off 0.122 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
--Yield is up 2.767 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 2.491 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 2.481 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.307 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.613 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-25-22 1544ET