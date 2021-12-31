10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.496% This Year -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.583 percentage point to 1.496% this year, the price closing at 98 29/32.

--Largest one-year yield gain since Dec. 2013

--Snaps a two-year losing streak

--This quarter it is down 0.032 percentage point

--Largest one quarter yield decline since June 2021

--Yield is down two of the past three quarters

--This Month it is up 0.056 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Sept. 2021

--Yield is up four of the past five months

--This week it is up 0.004 percentage point

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.095 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021

--Yield is up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.018 percentage point and the price rose 5/32 price points

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.046 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Yield is off 0.253 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.749% hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Yield is up 0.583 percentage point from its 52-week low of 0.913% hit Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

--Yield is up 0.583 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.581 percentage point from its 2021 closing low of 0.915% hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

