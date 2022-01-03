10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.628% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.132 percentage point to 1.628% today. The price fell 1 6/32 to 97 23/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021,

--Yield is off 0.121 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.749% hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Yield is up 0.713 percentage point from its 52-week low of 0.915% hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Yield is up 0.713 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.132 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

