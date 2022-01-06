10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.733% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.030 percentage point to 1.733% today. The price fell 8/32 to 96 25/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.237 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Friday, June 5, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, March 31, 2021,

--Yield is off 0.016 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.749% hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Yield is up 0.719 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.014% hit Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

--Yield is up 0.663 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.105 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.237 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

