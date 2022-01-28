10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.779% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.032 percentage point to 1.779% this week. The price fell 9/32 to 96 12/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.028 percentage point and the price rose 8/32 price points

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.066 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Yield is down four of the past six trading days

--Today's yield is the seventh highest this year

--Yield is off 0.087 percentage point from its 52-week high of 1.866% hit Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

--Yield is up 0.702 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.077% hit Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

--Yield is up 0.689 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.151 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.283 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.283 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1543ET