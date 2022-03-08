10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.870% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.122 percentage point to 1.870% today. The price fell 1 4/32 to 100 2/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.148 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Highest yield since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.174 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.044% hit Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

--Yield is up 0.697 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 0.325 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.242 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.034 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.374 percentage point

