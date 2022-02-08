Log in
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.954% -- Data Talk

02/08/2022 | 03:49pm EST
The 10-year yield rose 0.039 percentage point to 1.954% today. The price fell 11/32 to 94 28/32.


--Yield is up five of the past seven trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Wednesday, July 31, 2019,

--Yield is up 0.821 percentage point from its 52-week low of 1.133% hit Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

--Yield is up 0.798 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.326 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.174 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.458 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1548ET

HOT NEWS