10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.409% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.035 percentage point to 2.409% today. The price fell 10/32 to 95 11/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.085 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Highest yield since Monday, March 28, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.082 percentage point from its 52-week high of 2.491% hit Friday, March 25, 2022

--Yield is up 1.236 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 0.691 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.781 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.913 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

04-04-22 1547ET