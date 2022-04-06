10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.606% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.052 percentage point to 2.606% today. The price fell 14/32 to 93 22/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.282 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Thursday, March 10, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, March 17, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 19, 2019,

--Yield is up 1.433 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 0.953 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.978 percentage point from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.110 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-22 1547ET