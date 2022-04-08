10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.713% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.339 percentage point to 2.713% this week. The price fell 2 27/32 to 92 26/32.

--Yield is up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.059 percentage point and the price fell 16/32 price points

--Yield is up for six consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.389 percentage point over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day yield gain since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 5, 2019,

--Yield is up 1.540 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.049 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.085 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.389 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.217 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

04-08-22 1547ET