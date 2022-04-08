Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.713% This Week -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield rose 0.339 percentage point to 2.713% this week. The price fell 2 27/32 to 92 26/32.


--Yield is up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.059 percentage point and the price fell 16/32 price points

--Yield is up for six consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.389 percentage point over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day yield gain since Tuesday, March 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 5, 2019,

--Yield is up 1.540 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.049 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.085 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.389 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.217 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1547ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15p'WE'VE MADE IT' : historic Supreme Court pick Jackson lauded at White House
RE
04:12pWife of UK finance minister agrees to stop avoiding UK tax
RE
04:08pWife of UK finance minister agrees to stop avoiding UK tax
RE
04:05pHead of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process
RE
04:05pHead of new Yemeni council promises end to war via peace process
RE
04:03pExclusive-Buyout firms GTCR, CD&R circle Merit Medical -sources
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.26%, the dow lost 0.2…
RE
04:00pDow gains, S&P 500 slips as market weighs Fed rate hikes
RE
03:58pU.S. FAA names new aircraft certification director
RE
03:57pEU says resuming diplomatic presence in Kyiv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS