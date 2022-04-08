10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.713% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.339 percentage point to 2.713% this week. The price fell 2 27/32 to 92 26/32.
--Yield is up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 0.059 percentage point and the price fell 16/32 price points
--Yield is up for six consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.389 percentage point over the last six trading days
--Largest six-day yield gain since Tuesday, March 15, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Tuesday, March 5, 2019,
--Yield is up 1.540 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
--Yield is up 1.049 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.085 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.389 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.217 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
