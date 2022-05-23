Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.857% -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 03:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield rose 0.072 percentage point to 2.857% today. The price fell 20/32 to 100 5/32.


--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.267 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.124% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.684 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.249 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.229 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.028 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.361 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1544ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pWall Street rallies to higher close boosted by banks, big tech
RE
03:57pPowell sworn in to second four-year term as Fed chief
RE
03:55pWorkers at 'Call of Duty' creator Activision Blizzard vote to join union
RE
03:54pU.S. warns companies of 'reputational risks' of doing business in Sudan
RE
03:47pTurkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis 'no longer exists' for him
RE
03:46pBrazil's Air Force to cut Embraer order to 15 aircraft -report
RE
03:45p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.065% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.857% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:45p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.622% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:44pU.S. health officials releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses for monkeypox - CDC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Analyst recommandations: AbbVie, Amgen, Caterpillar, HP, Nike...
5Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100

HOT NEWS