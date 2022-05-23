10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.857% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.072 percentage point to 2.857% today. The price fell 20/32 to 100 5/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.267 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.124% hit Friday, May 6, 2022

--Yield is up 1.684 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.249 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.229 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.028 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.361 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

