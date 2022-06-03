10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.955% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.207 percentage point to 2.955% this week. The price fell 1 25/32 to 99 10/32.
--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, May 6, 2022
--Snaps a three-week losing streak
--Today it is up 0.041 percentage point and the price fell 11/32 price points
--Yield is up three of the past four trading days
--Highest yield since Tuesday, May 17, 2022,
--Yield is off 0.169 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.124% hit Friday, May 6, 2022
--Yield is up 1.782 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
--Yield is up 1.396 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.327 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.459 percentage points
