10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.007% -- Data Talk

07/07/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
The 10-year yield rose 0.096 percentage point to 3.007% today. The price fell 26/32 to 98 28/32.


--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.199 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Highest yield since Wednesday, June 29, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.475 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.834 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.720 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.379 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.511 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1541ET

