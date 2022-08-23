Log in
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.053% -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 03:48pm EDT
The 10-year yield rose 0.018 percentage point to 3.053% today. The price fell 5/32 to 97 13/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.174 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--Highest yield since Friday, July 8, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.429 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.777 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.276% hit Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Yield is up 1.764 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.425 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.411 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.557 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1547ET

