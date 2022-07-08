10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.098% This Week -- Data Talk Update

(Editor's Note: Updated to add weekly data)

The 10-year yield rose 0.197 percentage point to 3.098% this week. The price fell 1 21/32 to 98 4/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Yield is up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.091 percentage point and the price fell 24/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.290 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Highest yield since Tuesday, June 28, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.384 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 1.925 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.744 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.470 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.125 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.602 percentage points

