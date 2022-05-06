10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.124% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.239 percentage point to 3.124% this week. The price fell 1 28/32 to 89 18/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Yield is up seven of the past nine weeks

--Today it is up 0.058 percentage point and the price fell 14/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.210 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Yield is up six of the past eight trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018,

--Yield is up 1.951 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.548 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.496 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.628 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1546ET