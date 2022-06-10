10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.156% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.201 percentage point to 3.156% this week. The price fell 1 22/32 to 97 20/32.
--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks
--Yield is up 0.408 percentage point over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending April 14, 2022
--Today it is up 0.115 percentage point and the price fell 31/32 price points
--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, May 13, 2022
--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.187 percentage point over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, April 19, 2022
--Yield is up seven of the past nine trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Friday, Nov. 9, 2018,
--Yield is up 1.983 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021
--Yield is up 1.694 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 1.528 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.314 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.660 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
