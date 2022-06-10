10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.156% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.201 percentage point to 3.156% this week. The price fell 1 22/32 to 97 20/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.408 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending April 14, 2022

--Today it is up 0.115 percentage point and the price fell 31/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.187 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Yield is up seven of the past nine trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Friday, Nov. 9, 2018,

--Yield is up 1.983 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.694 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.528 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.314 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.660 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

