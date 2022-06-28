Log in
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.206% -- Data Talk

06/28/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
The 10-year yield rose 0.013 percentage point to 3.206% today. The price fell 4/32 to 97 7/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.138 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Today's yield is the seventh highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, June 21, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.276 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.033 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.173% hit Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Yield is up 1.727 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.578 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.364 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.710 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1545ET

HOT NEWS