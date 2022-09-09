10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.321% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.131 percentage point to 3.321% this week. The price fell 1 2/32 to 95 7/32.

--Yield is up for six consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.679 percentage point over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week yield gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.030 percentage point and the price fell 8/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.057 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 13 of the past 18 trading days

--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.161 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.045 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.276% hit Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Yield is up 1.981 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.693 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.190 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.825 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

