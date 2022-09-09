Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.321% This Week -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield rose 0.131 percentage point to 3.321% this week. The price fell 1 2/32 to 95 7/32.


--Yield is up for six consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.679 percentage point over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week yield gain since the week ending April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.030 percentage point and the price fell 8/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.057 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Yield is up 13 of the past 18 trading days

--Today's yield is the fifth highest this year

--Yield is off 0.161 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.045 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.276% hit Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021

--Yield is up 1.981 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.693 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.190 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.825 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1545ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09pCredit card sales at gun stores would be flagged under new code…
RE
04:02pS&p 500, dow, nasdaq all post first weekly percentage gains in f…
RE
04:01pUnofficially for the week, the s&p 500 rose 3.6%, the dow added…
RE
04:00pWall Street scores first weekly gain since mid-August
RE
04:00pNorway's yara close to acquiring petrobras fertilizer…
RE
03:50pU.S. Treasury's Yellen stresses need for high-impact projects to rebuild Ukraine
RE
03:46p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.456% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.321% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:46p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.569% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:26pUKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY : Military has liberated more than 30 settlements
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOT NEWS