10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.447% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.126 percentage point to 3.447% this week. The price fell 1 1/32 to 94 6/32.

--Yield is up for seven consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.805 percentage point over the last seven weeks

--Largest seven-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 8, 2021, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is down 0.011 percentage point and the price rose 3/32 price points

--Yield is down two of the past three trading days

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.035 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.482% hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Yield is up 2.139 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.308% hit Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Yield is up 2.078 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.819 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.316 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 1.951 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

