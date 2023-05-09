The 10-year yield rose 0.002 percentage point to 3.520% today. The price fell 1/32 to 99 27/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.170 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Monday, April 17, 2023

--Highest yield since Monday, May 1, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.711 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.915 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.605% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.530 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.552 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.235 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.285% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.069 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.306 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-23 1534ET