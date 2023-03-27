The 10-year yield rose 0.148 percentage point to 3.527% today. The price fell 1 8/32 to 99 25/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.704 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.203 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.324% hit Thursday, March 31, 2022

--Yield is up 1.051 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.545 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.153 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.387 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.299 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1544ET