The 10-year yield rose 0.049 percentage point to 3.570% this week. The price fell 13/32 to 99 13/32.

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.188 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Feb. 24, 2023

--Yield is up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.024 percentage point and the price fell 6/32 price points

--Yield is up nine of the past 12 trading days

--Yield is off 0.661 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 0.965 percentage point from its 52-week low of 2.605

% hit Monday, Aug. 1, 2022

--Yield is up 0.665 percentage point from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.502 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.285 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.285% hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.079 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.256 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

