The 10-year yield rose 0.088 percentage point to 3.580% today. The price fell 23/32 to 99 11/32.

--Yield is up two of the past three trading days

--Yield is off 0.651 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.434 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.146% hit Friday, March 18, 2022

--Yield is up 1.388 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.492 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.206 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.334 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.246 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

