10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.598% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.096 percentage point to 3.598% today. The price fell 26/32 to 104 12/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.633 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.197 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.401% hit Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Yield is up 2.165 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 1.970 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.102 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

