The 10-year yield rose 0.118 percentage point to 3.633% today. The price fell 31/32 to 98 29/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Yield is off 0.598 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.487 percentage points from its 52-week low of 2.146% hit Friday, March 18, 2022

--Yield is up 1.473 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.439 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 4.072

% hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Yield is up 0.259 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.281 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.193 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1540ET