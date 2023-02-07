Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.673% -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 03:47pm EST
The 10-year yield rose 0.041 percentage point to 3.673% today. The price fell 11/32 to 103 22/32.


--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.277 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Highest yield since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023,

--Yield is off 0.558 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 1.965 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.719 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.118 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.791

% hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Yield is up 0.299 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.153 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1546ET

