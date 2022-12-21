10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.684% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.001 percentage point to 3.684% today. The price fell to 103 20/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.235 percentage point over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day yield gain since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.547 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.227 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.457% hit Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021

--Yield is up 2.227 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.056 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.015 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.188 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

