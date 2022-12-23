10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.746% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.265 percentage point to 3.746% this week. The price fell 2 8/32 to 103 3/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Yield is up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 0.077 percentage point and the price fell 21/32 price points

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.485 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.266 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.480% hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Yield is up 2.254 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.118 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.047 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.250 percentage points

Data based on 2 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

