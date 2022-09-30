Advanced search
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.802% This Quarter -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
The 10-year yield rose 0.829 percentage point to 3.802% this quarter, the price closing at 91 13/32.


--Largest one-quarter yield gain since March 2021

--Yield is up for three consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 2.306 percentage points over the last three quarters

--Largest three-quarter yield gain since the third quarter 1987

--Yield is up seven of the past nine quarters

--This Month it is up 0.671 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since July 2003

--Yield is up for two consecutive months

--Yield is up 1.160 percentage points over the last two months

--Largest two-month yield gain since May 1984

--Yield is up 11 of the past 14 months

--This week it is up 0.107 percentage point

--Yield is up for nine consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 1.160 percentage points over the last nine weeks

--Largest nine-week yield gain since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 14, 2004 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.055 percentage point and the price fell 14/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.095 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five trading days

--Today's yield is the third highest this year

--Yield is off 0.161 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.963% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.460 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.338 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.174 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.306 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1548ET

