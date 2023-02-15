Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.806% -- Data Talk

02/15/2023 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield rose 0.046 percentage point to 3.806% today. The price fell 12/32 to 97 15/32.


--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.090 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

--Yield is up seven of the past nine trading days

--Highest yield since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.425 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.098 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.762 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.432 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.279 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is down 0.020 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1543ET

