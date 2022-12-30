Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.826% This Year -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 07:48pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield rose 2.330 percentage points to 3.826% this year, the price closing at 102 14/32.


--Largest one-year yield gain on record (based on available data back to 1977)

--Up for two consecutive years

--Yield is up 2.913 percentage points over the last two years

--Largest two-year yield gain since year end 1981

--This quarter it is up 0.024 percentage point

--Yield is up for four consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 2.330 percentage points over the last four quarters

--Largest four-quarter yield gain since the second quarter 1984

--Longest winning streak since the third quarter 2018 when the market rose for five straight quarters

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This Month it is up 0.127 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Oct. 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five months

--This week it is up 0.080 percentage point

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.345 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Yield is up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.007 percentage point and the price rose 2/32 price points

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.060 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Yield is off 0.405 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.330 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.496% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 2.330 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.198 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022


Data based on 2 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1447ET

Latest news "Economy"
03:24pBolsonaro departs Brazil for Florida, avoiding Lula handover
RE
03:19pFactbox-Summary of Trump's tax returns for 2015 through 2020
RE
03:19pUK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China
RE
03:17pAudi workers in Mexico extend strike deadline to Jan. 11
RE
03:14pSoybeans post fourth straight annual gain on supply concerns
RE
03:13pTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as 10-year posts biggest annual gain in decades
RE
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 19.97% This Year to Settle at $4.4750 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pSOFTS-Sugar posts 4th annual gain; coffee down more than 20% in 2022
RE
03:07pPassengers arriving from china to england from jan 5 will need t…
RE
03:06pSupreme dollar rules the roost in gold market
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FTSE 100 called lower on shortened trading day
2Baidu gets license for driverless robotaxi tests in Beijing
3Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022
4Inside information, profit warning: Kamux lowers its outlook for the ye..
5Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..

HOT NEWS