10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.826% This Year -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 2.330 percentage points to 3.826% this year, the price closing at 102 14/32.

--Largest one-year yield gain on record (based on available data back to 1977)

--Up for two consecutive years

--Yield is up 2.913 percentage points over the last two years

--Largest two-year yield gain since year end 1981

--This quarter it is up 0.024 percentage point

--Yield is up for four consecutive quarters

--Yield is up 2.330 percentage points over the last four quarters

--Largest four-quarter yield gain since the second quarter 1984

--Longest winning streak since the third quarter 2018 when the market rose for five straight quarters

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This Month it is up 0.127 percentage point

--Largest one-month yield gain since Oct. 2022

--Yield is up four of the past five months

--This week it is up 0.080 percentage point

--Yield is up for two consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.345 percentage point over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week yield gain since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Yield is up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.007 percentage point and the price rose 2/32 price points

--Yield is down for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is down 0.060 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield decline since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Yield is off 0.405 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.330 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.496% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 2.330 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.198 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Data based on 2 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1447ET