Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.827% This Week -- Data Talk

02/17/2023 | 03:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield rose 0.084 percentage point to 3.827% this week. The price fell 22/32 to 97 10/32.


--Yield is up for four consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.344 percentage point over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight weeks

--Today it is down 0.015 percentage point and the price rose 4/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.404 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.119 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.897 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.015 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.842

% hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Yield is up 0.453 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.300 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.001 percentage point


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1546ET

Latest news "Economy"
04:07pIsraeli-owned vessel attacked in Arabian sea on Feb. 10 -regional security source
RE
04:05pGuyana aims to reclaim, offer 20% of Exxon oil block
RE
04:02pU.S. to directly warn companies against evading Russia sanctions
RE
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 0.28%, the dow lost 0.1…
RE
04:00pS&P 500 ends down as investors fret about interest rates
RE
03:55pGuyana aims to reclaim, offer 20% of Exxon oil block
RE
03:51pU.S. charges Connecticut trader with bribery regarding Brazil's Petrobras
RE
03:50pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ extends weekly decline as investors eye higher U.S. rates
RE
03:47p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.886% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.827% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-What recession? Strong economy buoys U.S. stocks, though Fed c..
2Marketmind: Elusive peaks
3TESLA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4Gaztransport & Technigaz : 2022 full year results - Investor presentati..
5Analysis-European firms strike high-stakes bond deals as interest rates..

HOT NEWS