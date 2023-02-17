10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.827% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.084 percentage point to 3.827% this week. The price fell 22/32 to 97 10/32.

--Yield is up for four consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.344 percentage point over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight weeks

--Today it is down 0.015 percentage point and the price rose 4/32 price points

--Largest one-day yield decline since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.404 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.119 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.897 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.015 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.842

% hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Yield is up 0.453 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.300 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.001 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

