10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.842% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.036 percentage point to 3.842% today. The price fell 9/32 to 97 6/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.126 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.389 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.134 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.870 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 0.468 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.315 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.016 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1543ET