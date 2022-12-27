10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.857% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.111 percentage point to 3.857% today. The price fell 30/32 to 102 6/32.

--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.188 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days

--Highest yield since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.374 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.377 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.480% hit Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

--Yield is up 2.377 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.229 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.158 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.361 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1543ET