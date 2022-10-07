10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.883% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.081 percentage point to 3.883% this week. The price fell 20/32 to 90 26/32.

--Yield is up for 10 consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 1.241 percentage points over the last 10 weeks

--Longest winning streak since at least Nov. 1977 (Based on all available data back to 1977)

--Today it is up 0.060 percentage point and the price fell 15/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.267 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Yield is up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Highest yield since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.080 percentage point from its 52-week high of 3.963% hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Yield is up 2.541 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.279 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.255 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.387 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-22 1551ET