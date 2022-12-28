10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.886% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.029 percentage point to 3.886% today. The price fell 8/32 to 101 30/32.

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.217 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Yield is up seven of the past eight trading days

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.345 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.390 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.496% hit Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Yield is up 2.344 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.258 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.187 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.390 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1546ET