10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.948% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.121 percentage point to 3.948% this week. The price fell 31/32 to 96 11/32.

--Yield is up for five consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 0.465 percentage point over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 21, 2022, when the market rose for 12 straight weeks

--Today it is up 0.069 percentage point and the price fell 18/32 price points

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Today's yield is the second highest this year

--Yield is off 0.283 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.240 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.708% hit Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Yield is up 1.964 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is off 0.005 percentage point from its 2023 closing high of 3.953% hit Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Yield is up 0.574 percentage point from its 2023 closing low of 3.374% hit Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.421 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 0.122 percentage point

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

