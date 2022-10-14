10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.005% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.122 percentage point to 4.005% this week. The price fell 29/32 to 89 28/32.
--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
--Yield is up for 11 consecutive weeks
--Yield is up 1.363 percentage points over the last 11 weeks
--Largest 11-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 16, 1987
--Today it is up 0.053 percentage point and the price fell 13/32 price points
--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days
--Yield is up 0.104 percentage point over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days
--A new 52-week high
--Highest yield since Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008,
--Yield is up 2.663 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 2.431 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 2.377 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.203 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.509 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
