10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.005% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.122 percentage point to 4.005% this week. The price fell 29/32 to 89 28/32.

--Largest one-week yield gain since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Yield is up for 11 consecutive weeks

--Yield is up 1.363 percentage points over the last 11 weeks

--Largest 11-week yield gain since the week ending Oct. 16, 1987

--Today it is up 0.053 percentage point and the price fell 13/32 price points

--Yield is up for two consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.104 percentage point over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day yield gain since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Yield is up six of the past seven trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008,

--Yield is up 2.663 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.431 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.377 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.203 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.509 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

