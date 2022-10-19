Advanced search
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.127% -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
The 10-year yield rose 0.131 percentage point to 4.127% today. The price fell 1 to 88 31/32.


--Largest one-day yield gain since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Yield is up eight of the past 10 trading days

--A new 52-week high

--Highest yield since Wednesday, July 23, 2008,

--Yield is up 2.785 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.492 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.499 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is up 0.325 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.631 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1541ET

