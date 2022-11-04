10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.157% This Week -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield rose 0.148 percentage point to 4.157% this week. The price fell 1 3/32 to 88 25/32.

--Yield is up 13 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 0.034 percentage point and the price fell 8/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.105 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Highest yield since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.074 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.815 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.706 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.529 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.661 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

