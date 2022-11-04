Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.157% This Week -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 10-year yield rose 0.148 percentage point to 4.157% this week. The price fell 1 3/32 to 88 25/32.


--Yield is up 13 of the past 14 weeks

--Today it is up 0.034 percentage point and the price fell 8/32 price points

--Yield is up for three consecutive trading days

--Yield is up 0.105 percentage point over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day yield gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Yield is up five of the past six trading days

--Today's yield is the fourth highest this year

--Highest yield since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022,

--Yield is off 0.074 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.815 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.706 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.529 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.661 percentage points


Data based on 3 p.m. ET values


Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1540ET

Latest news "Economy"
03:59pRussia's Lukoil rejects U.S. private equity firm's offer to buy its Sicily refinery - FT
RE
03:57pU.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
RE
03:44pNo liquidity distress in U.S. bonds: NY Fed economist
RE
03:42p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.247% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:41p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.157% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:41p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 4.652% This Week -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pUkrainian forces brace for bloody fight for Kherson
RE
03:22pSpot platinum rises 5%…
RE
03:15pAnalysis-As clock ticks on G7's Russia oil price cap, big questions remain
RE
03:12pOutspoken Putin ally Prigozhin's St Petersburg defence tech centre opens
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese Tech Sector Leads Hong Kong Market Rebound
2Analyst recommendations: eBay, Expedia, McDonald's, Qualcomm, United Ut..
3U.S. job growth seen smallest in nearly two years in October, unemploym..
4Vonovia Nine-Month Profit Fell; Backs 2022 View
5Major shareholder notification – William Demant Invest A/S

HOT NEWS