10-Year Treasury Yield Unchanged at 3.701% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield is unchanged at 3.701% today. The price is unchanged at 103 16/32.
--Yield is off 0.530 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
--Yield is up 2.359 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021
--Yield is up 2.172 percentage points from 52 weeks ago
--Yield is up 2.073 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628
% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.373 percentage point
--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.205 percentage points
Data based on 3 p.m. ET values
Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-28-22 1547ET