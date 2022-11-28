10-Year Treasury Yield Unchanged at 3.701% -- Data Talk

The 10-year yield is unchanged at 3.701% today. The price is unchanged at 103 16/32.

--Yield is off 0.530 percentage point from its 52-week high of 4.231% hit Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Yield is up 2.359 percentage points from its 52-week low of 1.342% hit Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

--Yield is up 2.172 percentage points from 52 weeks ago

--Yield is up 2.073 percentage points from its 2022 closing low of 1.628

% hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date the yield is down 0.373 percentage point

--Year-to-date the yield is up 2.205 percentage points

Data based on 3 p.m. ET values

Source: Tradeweb ICE U.S. Treasury Closing Prices

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1547ET