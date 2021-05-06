Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

10 Years of the LCFS: Ethanol Leads the Way as California Climate Solution

05/06/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new Renewable Fuels Association white paper looks at how, for the past decade, ethanol has been the go-to fuel to decarbonize transportation in the Golden State. The use of ethanol under California's low-carbon fuel standard has generated over a third of the state's greenhouse gas savings since implementation of the program began in 2011-more than any other low-carbon fuel used in the state.

Using data recently published by the California Air Resources Board, the report examines changes that have occurred in the California transportation fuels marketplace over the past 10 years in response to the LCFS. Specifically, the report looks at the role ethanol has played in helping fuel suppliers reduce the carbon intensity of their fuels and concludes with a look ahead regarding the future role for low carbon ethanol as the LCFS enters its second decade.

'California's trailblazing LCFS provides an example to other states and the nation of how to make substantial progress combatting climate change in the near term,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'Ethanol can continue helping California and the rest of the country meet ambitious decarbonization goals, given the potential for ultra-low-carbon and even zero-carbon corn ethanol to be available over the next decade.'

With the right market signals and incentives and a commitment to further open the California market to low-carbon ethanol, new and emerging biorefinery technologies could make corn ethanol carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative in the next five to 10 years. These include carbon capture and sequestration, conversion of cellulosic kernel fiber, substituting biogas for fossil natural gas for thermal energy needs, and substituting renewable electricity for fossil electricity.

What should be of special interest to automakers and fuel retailers, Cooper noted, was the observation of how the use of E85 flex fuel surged under California's program-from 2.9 million gallons in 2010 to 40.4 million gallons in 2020. Even with COVID-related market disruptions, E85 use last year was down less than 1% from 2019's record level of 40.6 million gallons. Putting more flex-fuel vehicles on the road-or even flex-fuel PHEVs-and more flex-fuel pumps at fuel stations, would only multiply the greenhouse gas reductions further.

Disclaimer

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:19pGovernment decided on measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aviation – focus on renewable aviation fuels and carbon pricing
PU
05:19pSCENTRE  : 06 May 2021 First Quarter Update
PU
05:19pEU and FAO call for the transformation of agri-food systems
PU
05:19pNEW WORK  : Quarterly Report I/2021
PU
05:19pNBS IPS system in April
PU
05:19pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES  : Allison Kimes Promoted to AVP/HR Operations Officer
PU
05:19pWEST FRASER TIMBER  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
05:19pNATURE SUNSHINE PRODUCTS  : NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:19pGOLDMAN SACHS BDC, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:19pBYLOG GROUP CORP.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
3Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
4Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS