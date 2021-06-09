10 questions and answers about the distributional effects of monetary policy

Income disparities have remained roughly unchanged since 2015, but have increased in the longer term. The increased income disparities are due to the incomes of those who are not working having increased much less than wage incomes, while capital incomes have increased significantly for those with the highest incomes. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to increase income disparities. It is more difficult to analyse what has happened to the differences in wealth in Sweden because there have been no statistics since 2007. Attachments Original document

