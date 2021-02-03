10-year JGB yields flat as BOJ's Wakatabe offers little guidance on March review

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year government bond yields were little changed on Wednesday after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe offered few hints on what the central bank will do with its planned review of its stimulus next month.

Wakatabe said the BOJ's review in March will focus on making its tools "sustainable, effective and nimble", but stopped short of discussing any details, leading to a muted response from the market.

While a strong auction for the 10-year tenor the previous day underpinned the market sentiment, rise in both global and domestic share prices dented the safe haven attraction of JGBs.

The 30-year government bond yields were also flat ahead of an auction on Thursday by the Ministry of Finance.

Benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.050%, while the 10-year JGB futures fell 0.01 point to 151.74.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.465%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130% and the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.110%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.705%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)