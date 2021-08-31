10-year JGB yields rise as domestic shares gain

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday amid a rise in local shares, while investors did not react to a relatively strong outcome of an auction of two-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%, while the 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point to 152.16, with a trading volume of 19,422 lots.

Japan's Nikkei rose to a three-week high, ending its 11-month-long anomaly of closing lower on the last trading day of the month.

The two-year note auction attracted bids worth 4.5 times the amount sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 4.19 times.

Yields on other maturities were mostly unchanged, with the 20-year JGB yield at 0.400%, while the 30-year JGB yield with 0.645%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.135% and the five-year yield was unchanged at minus 0.120%. The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.730%.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)