10-year JGB yields rise as domestic shares gain

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year
Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday amid a rise in local
shares, while investors did not react to a relatively strong
outcome of an auction of two-year notes.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.020%, while the 10-year JGB futures fell 0.05 point
to 152.16, with a trading volume of 19,422 lots.
Japan's Nikkei rose to a three-week high, ending its
11-month-long anomaly of closing lower on the last trading day
of the month.
The two-year note auction attracted bids worth 4.5 times the
amount sold, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 4.19 times.
Yields on other maturities were mostly unchanged, with the
20-year JGB yield at 0.400%, while the 30-year
JGB yield with 0.645%.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus
0.135% and the five-year yield was unchanged at
minus 0.120%.
The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.730%.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)