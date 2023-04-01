STORY: Cody Coombes, a 24-year-old pest control specialist, was finishing a routine service call at a residence in the city when the twister swept into the neighborhood. In the cellphone video, Coombes can be heard cursing several times as the fierce winds slammed at his vehicle and battered it with debris.

"The wind was just absolutely howling. It was constantly making almost like screaming noises. I could hear it blowing through the cracks in the van, just kind of pushing it and shaking the whole thing," Coombes told Reuters on Saturday, adding that the van would likely have been blown away if it hadn't been filled with heavy equipment.

Footage taken from the dashcam of the van showed the tornado tearing past, levelling trees in its wake. After the tornado passed, Coombes filmed the damaged houses and fallen trees around him.

"I saw a couple of people that had [come] out of their house and out of their cars that were just kind of in the same state I was - just kind of shell-shocked that everything had happened how it did," Coombes said. "We have tornadoes in Arkansas fairly often, especially around this time of year, but they almost never hit central city locations like that... I've never seen anything like it."

At least five people have been killed in Arkansas after a series of twisters ripped through the state.

"It was definitely the scariest moment of my life so far," Coombes said. "I have a one-year-old son. So I was just thinking about him and coming home to him and my fiancee."